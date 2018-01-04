January 04 2018
Tevet, 17, 5778
Israeli military to probe death of disabled Palestinian in Gaza

By REUTERS
January 4, 2018 10:34




Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

JERUSALEM - The Israeli military said on Thursday it would further investigate the death of a wheelchair-bound Palestinian who was killed in clashes over US President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

The Dec. 15 death of Ibrahim Abu Thurayeh was denounced by the Palestinians and decried by UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein, who said the a 29-year-old amputee was shot in the head by Israeli troops close to the Gaza-Israel border fence.

The Israeli military said its own operational investigation, carried out shortly after the incident, had found that it was not possible to say what had killed Abu Thurayeh. It said no live fire had been directed at him during the dispersal of the demonstration, in which protesters hurled explosive devices and rocks and set tires alight.

"In order to further examine the case, including information received from organizations operating in the Gaza Strip, it was decided that the circumstances of Thurayeh's death will also be examined by a Military Police investigation," the army said in a statement.


