Israeli official: Honduras passing resolution moving embassy to J'lem

The National Congress of Honduras passed "with an overwhelming majority" a resolution to move the country's embassy to Jerusalem, Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesman Emmanuel Nahshon posted on Twitter Friday morning.



"Israel congratulates the National Congress of #Honduras for passing with an overwhelming majority a resolution in favor of opening an Embassy in #Jerusalem. A conversation between @IsraeliPM @netanyahu and the President of #Honduras is due to take place soon," he wrote, placed alongside emojis of the Israeli and Honduran flags





Share on facebook Share on twitter