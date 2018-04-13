April 13 2018
|
Nisan, 28, 5778
|
Israeli official: Honduras passing resolution moving embassy to J'lem

By JPOST.COM STAFF
April 13, 2018 11:45
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The National Congress of Honduras passed "with an overwhelming majority" a resolution to move the country's embassy to Jerusalem,  Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesman Emmanuel Nahshon posted on Twitter Friday morning.

"Israel congratulates the National Congress of #Honduras for passing with an overwhelming majority a resolution in favor of opening an Embassy in #Jerusalem. A conversation between @IsraeliPM @netanyahu and the President of #Honduras is due to take place soon," he wrote, placed alongside emojis of the Israeli and Honduran flags


