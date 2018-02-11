February 11 2018
|
Shevat, 26, 5778
|
Israeli pilot wounded on Saturday upgraded to moderate condition

By JPOST.COM STAFF
February 11, 2018 10:49




Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

A pilot involved in Saturday's crash of an Israeli jet was upgraded to moderate condition, Rambam Medical Center in Haifa announced on Sunday. Trauma Unit director Dr. Yaron Bar Lavie said the pilot was removed from his respirator and he is fully conscious.

The second pilot of the jet that was allegedly shot down by Syrian anti-aircraft fire, who was mildly wounded, could be released as early as today, Dr. Mickey Halbertal, deputy director or the hospital told Army Radio on Sunday morning.

Halbertal said the mildly wounded pilot suffered injuries from his parachute fall and the other one suffered a penetrating wound to his chest and abdomen.

"His chances for healing are good. there will be pain and treatments, but I assess he will recuperate.



