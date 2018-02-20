Israeli police chief questioned in Knesset over controversial TV interview

Share on facebook Share on twitter

Israel's Police Chief, insp.-Gen. Roni Alsheikh is speaking at the Knesset Monday morning after being summoned to answer questions about a controversial interview he gave earlier this month, concerning the investigation in the alleged corruption by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.



Elsheikh's comments, particularly his saying there were attempts to obstruct Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s investigation, and hinting that the prime minister himself had hired private investigators to track the police detectives working his case, sparked a major controversy pitting Likud politicians against the police.



Last week, the police issued a recommendation to indict Netanyahu and others over corruption charges. The Attorney General now has to weigh those recommendations and decide whther to indict the prime minister, a move that would force Netanyahu to resign.



