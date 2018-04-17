Israeli security forces arrest eight suspects in overnight raids

Israeli security forces arrested eight Palestinians in an overnight raid in the West Bank, according to the IDF spokesperson's unit.



In the overnight operation, Israeli security forces in conjunction with the Shin Bet, the Border Police and Israeli police arrested eight Palestinians suspected of involvement in violent disturbances against civilians and popular terror.



In the West Bank village of Al-Omri, Israeli soldiers from the Binyamin Regional Brigade found and seized weapons in an arms search.



In addition, during an arrest in the village of Al-Khader in the Etzion Regional Brigade area, a pipe bomb was thrown at IDF soldiers but the charge did not explode. There were no damages or casualties as a result of the attempted attack.







