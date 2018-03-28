March 28 2018
|
Nisan, 12, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Israeli tanks fire on Hamas positions in Gaza

By JPOST.COM STAFF
March 28, 2018 11:49
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

IDF tanks fired on two Hamas lookout positions in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday in response to suspects starting a fire near the border fence.

According to a statement by the IDF Spokesperson's Office, two men approached the border fence area and set fire to a platform on the Palestinian side. They did not cross the border fence into Israeli territory.

"The IDF views attempts to sabotage the border fence and security infrastructure as a serious incident," the Spokesperson's Office said in a statement.

On Tuesday, three armed Palestinians managed to cross into Israeli territory and were found near a military base 20 kilometers from the border, five hours later.


Related Content

Breaking news
March 28, 2018
Trump says Xi told him meeting with North Korea's Kim went well

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 15 - 32
    Beer Sheva
    18 - 28
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 14 - 25
    Jerusalem
    14 - 21
    Haifa
  • 19 - 35
    Elat
    18 - 27
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut