Israeli tanks fire on Hamas positions in Gaza

IDF tanks fired on two Hamas lookout positions in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday in response to suspects starting a fire near the border fence.



According to a statement by the IDF Spokesperson's Office, two men approached the border fence area and set fire to a platform on the Palestinian side. They did not cross the border fence into Israeli territory.



"The IDF views attempts to sabotage the border fence and security infrastructure as a serious incident," the Spokesperson's Office said in a statement.



On Tuesday, three armed Palestinians managed to cross into Israeli territory and were found near a military base 20 kilometers from the border, five hours later.



