Israeli transport minister: Future Western Wall train station to be named after Trump

Israeli Transport Minister Yisrael Katz has announced that a planned train station at the Western Wall will be named after US President Donald Trump, according to Israeli daily Yediot Ahronot.



"The Western Wall is the holiest place for the Jewish people, and I have decided to name the train station that leads to it after US President Donald Trump, following his brave and historic decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel," Katz said.



