March 16 2018
|
Adar, 29, 5778
|
Israel's UN Ambassador calls to end Palestinian 'pay to slay'

By JPOST.COM STAFF
March 16, 2018 19:58
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Following the Friday ramming attack on the 585 highway near the entrance to the West Bank settlement of Mevo Dotan, in which two IDF soldiers were killed and two injured, Israel's UN ambassador Danny Dannon said that: "As long as the Palestinian Authority continues to pay hundreds of millions of dollars to terrorists who kill Israelis, we will continue to see such heinous attacks.”

“The international community must condemn this hateful act of terror and demand that the Palestinian leadership finally put an end to the despicable practice of ‘pay to slay,'" said Dannon.

Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) Maj.-Gen. Yoav Mordechai had already canceled the Israeli work permits enjoyed by the family of the terrorist.

Twenty-six years old Allah Kabhha from the village of Barta'a in the West Bank was the driver who carried out the ramming attack. His extended family enjoyed 97 permits to work and trade in Israel.  


