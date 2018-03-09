Italy PM says EU will take common position on U.S. tariffs

Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said on Friday the European Union would decide at its next meeting on a common position in response to US President Donald Trump's decision to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.



Trade policy was the main topic of a phone call on Friday between Gentiloni and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, Gentiloni said in a statement.



"Tariffs are not the right path to take," Gentiloni said during the discussion, but added it was "important to continue dialogue with the United States."



"We will decide on a common position to take at the next European Council meeting," he said.



Trump signed an order on Thursday that imposed 25% tariffs on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum, in a bid to counter cheap imports, especially from China.



