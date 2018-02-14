February 15 2018
|
Shevat, 30, 5778
|
Jailed former head of Turkey's pro-Kurdish opposition says trial tainted

By REUTERS
February 14, 2018 22:18




The former head of Turkey's pro-Kurdish opposition, Selahattin Demirtas, told a court on Wednesday that terrorism charges against him were politically motivated and he did not think he would get a fair trial.

Demirtas, the former co-head of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), is accused of being an administrator of the militant Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and being the head of its political section.

He denies the charges but faces up to 142 years in prison if convicted.


