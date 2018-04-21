April 21 2018
|
Iyar, 6, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Japan PM Abe says N. Korean move is 'forward motion' but results essential

By REUTERS
April 21, 2018 04:53
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)



TOKYO - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Saturday he welcomed North Korea's statement that it was suspending all nuclear and missile tests as "forward motion" but that this must lead to verifiable denuclearization.



"This announcement is forward motion that I'd like to welcome," Abe told reporters.



"But what's important is that this leads to complete, verifiable denuclearization. I want to emphasize this."

Japan has advocated a policy of maximum pressure on North Korea to get the reclusive state to abandon its weapons program.


Related Content

Breaking news
April 21, 2018
DJ/Producer Avicii Dead At 28

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 14 - 25
    Beer Sheva
    16 - 22
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 12 - 21
    Jerusalem
    15 - 21
    Haifa
  • 19 - 36
    Elat
    17 - 28
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut