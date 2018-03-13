March 13 2018
|
Adar, 26, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Japan PM wants to see resolution to abduction issue from North Korea talks

By REUTERS
March 13, 2018 04:52
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)



TOKYO - Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday that Japan wanted to see a resolution to the issue of past abductions of Japanese citizens from talks with North Korea and that North Korea must match its words with actions.



Abe was meeting South Korean National Intelligence Service chief Suh Hoon to discuss upcoming talks with North Korea.

US President Donald Trump has agreed to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un by the end of May. South Korean President Moon Jae-in also plans a summit to hold a summit with Kim by the end of April.


Related Content

Breaking news
March 13, 2018
Mexico says arrests drug gang suspect in case of 43 murdered students

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 9 - 25
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 20
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 11 - 21
    Jerusalem
    11 - 19
    Haifa
  • 18 - 29
    Elat
    13 - 24
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut