March 07 2018
|
Adar, 20, 5778
|
Japan defense min says North Korea's intentions unclear, analysis needed

By REUTERS
March 7, 2018 03:05
TOKYO - Japanese Defence Minister Itsunori Onodera said on Wednesday that North Korea's intentions were unclear and careful analysis was needed, when asked by reporters about plans for a summit by North and South Korea.



Onodera said there was no change to Japan's stance that maximum pressure on North Korea was needed in cooperation with the United States and South Korea.

He said that for meaningful dialog to happen, North Korea must take concrete steps towards denuclearization.


