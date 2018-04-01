April 01 2018
|
Nisan, 16, 5778
|
Jerusalem car attacked with stones, driver taken to hospital

By JPOST.COM STAFF
April 1, 2018 18:44
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Magen David Adom ambulance service's spokesperson said that stones were thrown at a car traveling in Jerusalem's Vady Heramia [Robber's river] area on Sunday near one of the city's former British police stations.

The driver, 31 years old, received medical assistance at the scene by MDA paramedics and was taken to Ein Kerem Hospital suffering from wounds to his chest and face after his windshield was smashed by the stones.

Vady Heramia is a narrow stream bed known for violence. As a result, a police station was placed there during the British Mandate.


