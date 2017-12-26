December 26 2017
|
Tevet, 8, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Premium Christian News
JERUSALEM JPOST TECH Israeli Politics OMG Health & Science Judaica Store BDS THREAT EDITION FRANÇAISE Blogs CRYPTO CURRENCY

JetBlue plane skids off taxiway in Boston, no injuries

By REUTERS
December 26, 2017 10:42




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

December 26 - A JetBlue Airways passenger plane skidded off an icy taxiway after landing at Boston's Logan International Airport on Monday night but no injuries were reported, the airline said.

The mishap involving an AirBus A320 occurred around 7:15 p.m. as Flight 50 from Savannah, Georgia touched down in Boston, where nearly three inches of snow had fallen earlier in the day, the airline said.

"No injuries have been reported at this time," the airline said in a statement. "Buses transported customers from the aircraft to the terminal." Earlier on Monday departures and arrivals were halted at Logan International for about an hour as snow reduced visibility to near zero, airport officials said.


Related Content
Breaking news
December 26, 2017
Suspected US drone kills militants on Pakistan-Afghan border

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 8 - 19
    Beer Sheva
    11 - 19
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 9 - 14
    Jerusalem
    11 - 17
    Haifa
  • 10 - 21
    Elat
    12 - 19
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2016 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut