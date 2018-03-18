March 18 2018
Jewish Agency head Sharansky to get Israel Prize for immigration absorption

Education minister says Jewish Agency head "symbolizes the fulfillment of the Zionist dream,”

By JPOST.COM STAFF
March 18, 2018 17:33
1 minute read.

Education Minister Naftali Bennett congratulates Natan Sharansky on being chosen to receive the Israel Prize for immigrant absorption (Courtesy)

Education Minister Naftali Bennett announced on Sunday that the 2018 Israel Prize for immigration absorption will be awarded to head of the Jewish Agency Natan Sharansky.

“Natan symbolizes the fulfillment of the Zionist dream,” wrote the minister, “from the darkness of the Soviet prison he was held in as a prisoner of Zion, to the light of freedom as head of the Jewish Agency.”

Sharansky was imprisoned by the USSR in 1978 for his struggle for Jewish life in the Soviet Union and the right of Jewish immigration to Israel. He was released in 1986.

His wife, Avital, immigrated to Israel prior to his arrest and fought during his time in prison for his release. Bennett noted that Avital too is a symbol “for Jewish sacrifice and heroism.”

"It is a great honor and a great responsibility," Sharansky said upon hearing of the decision. "The ingathering of the Diaspora continues. Immigration to Israel today is immigration by choice. Israel is the best place for self realization as a Jew and the best place to influence the future of the Jewish people. We must do everything to ensure Israel becomes a home for the entire Jewish world."

Former US president George W. Bush, Israeli Ambassador to the US Ron Dermer, and 43 Jewish Agency emissaries working in North American communities, all attended an event honoring Sharansky's work in New York last week.

In a video address, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the former Soviet dissident as a stellar example of Jewish resolve and courage who helped shepherd countless Jews from throughout the world to Israel.

At the event, Sharansky told The Jerusalem Post the event was less about him and more about the Jewish Agency’s mission to provide protection to Jews around the world.

“The main idea is not this attempt to make this event about my achievements,” Sharansky said, “the main idea to make sure that there will be more and more shlichim [emissaries] bringing Israel closer to the Jewish people and the Jewish people closer to Israel.”


  


