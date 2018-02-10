Joint List MK accuses Netanyahu of escalating conflict because of legal problems

Israel "ordered" the escalation with Syria with its repeated violations of Syrian and Lebanese sovereignty, MK Aida Touma-Sliman said at a public event on Saturday.



"With endless violations of Syrian and Lebanese sovereignty, UN resolutions and ongoing cooperation with extremist group, there is no surprise we find ourselves where we are now," the lawmaker said.



Sliman went on to attack Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu personally, saying he and his government would "do anything to distract the public from the recommendations on Netanyahu's criminal investigations.... Netanyahu is willing to lead to a regional war that the residents of the region will pay the price of, simply to ensure his political survival."

