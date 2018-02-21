Arab party leader claims Saudi Arabia 'in alliance' with the Israeli right

MK Ayman Odeh , the chairman of the Joint List party suggested Saudi Arabia has an "alliance" with the Israeli right wing during an interview on Tuesday night.



"There is a direct alliance between Saudi Arabia and the Israeli right and it is disgraceful," Odeh said in an interview with the Lebanese Al-Mayadin channel, which is associated with Hezbollah. According to Odeh, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said "no" to the Saudi king, apparently referring to the peace plan proposed by Riyadh to Abbas, in which the capital of the Palestinian state would be in Abu Dis.



Odeh said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would be weaker in the near future, because of the investigations, and ruled that any defeat for Netanyahu would harm the Israeli right and settlements in the West Bank.



