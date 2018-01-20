January 20 2018
Joint List chairman reiterates that his party will boycott Pence's speech

By JPOST.COM STAFF
January 20, 2018 16:45




The chairman of the Joint List, MK Ayman Odeh, announced again on Saturday that his party would be boycotting US Vice President Mike Pence's speech in the Knesset on Monday, according to Ma'ariv.

"[Pence] is a dangerous man with a messianic vision which includes the destruction of the entire region," Odeh said. "He is sent here as a representative of an even more dangerous man: a political pyromaniac, a racist and a misogynist who we cannot allow to determine the future of our region. The entire Joint List will be boycotting his speech in the plenum."


