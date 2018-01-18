January 19 2018
|
Shevat, 3, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News HI-TECH
JERUSALEM Israeli Politics BDS THREAT Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Jordan: Israel apologizes for killing of two Jordanians by Israeli security guard

By REUTERS
January 18, 2018 20:40




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

AMMAN - Jordan said on Thursday that Israel has formally apologized for the deaths of two of its citizens killed by an Israeli security guard last July in an incident that has soured ties and led to the closure of the Israeli embassy in Amman, state media said.

Government spokesman Mohammad al Momani was quoted by state news agency Petra as saying the Israeli Foreign Ministry had sent a memorandum in which it sent its "deep regrets and apologies" and said Israel pledged to take legal steps in the case.

Jordan had said it will not allow Israel to reopen its embassy in Amman until it has launched legal proceedings against the Israeli security guard.


Related Content

Breaking news
January 19, 2018
African UN envoys suggest Trump meet leaders in Ethiopia after 'shithole' remark

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 6 - 13
    Beer Sheva
    13 - 15
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 6 - 7
    Jerusalem
    11 - 12
    Haifa
  • 9 - 17
    Elat
    10 - 15
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut