January 27 2018
|
Shevat, 11, 5778
|
Jordan ends bread subsidy, doubling some prices, to help state finances

By REUTERS
January 26, 2018




Jordan said on Friday a decision to end subsidies on staple pitta bread, lifting its prices 60 to 100 percent, will take effect on Saturday, the first such step in over two decades to ease the country's budget woes.

The price of a kilo of white pitta bread was raised 60 percent to 0.40 dinars from 0.25 dinars and prices of large pita bread were nearly doubled. Other types of bread that most middle class Jordanians consume are not affected.

The government has put in place a mechanism to offset the impact on the poor by cash transfers.


