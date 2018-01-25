Jordan's King: Jerusalem status must be part of a comprehensive solution

Jordan's King Abdullah addressed the Israeli-Palestinian conflict while being interviewed on Thursday on the main stage of the Davos World Economic Forum. He said that the subject of Jerusalem has to be part of a comprehensive solution for Israelis and Palestinians.



The king said he was reserving judgement on US President Donald Trump's often touted regional peace plan because the Americans have yet to present it. He said in any case that he could not "envisage a one-state solution that can be acceptable," and that the solution would have to be based on separate states, but added, "I imagine that the two state-solution we envision is not the two state the Americans have in mind."

