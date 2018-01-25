January 25 2018
|
Shevat, 9, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Israeli Politics BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Jordan's King: Jerusalem status must be part of a comprehensive solution

By JPOST.COM STAFF
January 25, 2018 12:06




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Jordan's King Abdullah addressed the Israeli-Palestinian conflict while being interviewed on Thursday on the main stage of the Davos World Economic Forum. He said that the subject of Jerusalem has to be part of a comprehensive solution for Israelis and Palestinians.

The king said he was reserving judgement on US President Donald Trump's often touted regional peace plan because the Americans have yet to present it. He said in any case that he could not "envisage a one-state solution that can be acceptable," and that the solution would have to be based on separate states, but added, "I imagine that the two state-solution we envision is not the two state the Americans have in mind."


Related Content

Breaking news
January 25, 2018
Danon: Iran currently controls 82 thousand fighters in Syria

By DANIEL J. ROTH

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 6 - 15
    Beer Sheva
    9 - 15
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 4 - 9
    Jerusalem
    8 - 12
    Haifa
  • 10 - 20
    Elat
    9 - 15
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut