Justice minister to initiate disciplinary action against texting judge

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked and Supreme Court President Esther Hayut issued a statement Wednesday morning in which they adopted the recommendations of the Judicial ombudsman ordering disciplinary action against Tel Aviv Magistrates Court Judge Ronit Poznansky-Katz, for her role in the remand ruling scandal concerning the 4000 corruption case.



Eliezer Rivlin, the Representative for Judicial Complaints, decided Tuesday that the judge who texted with a government lawyer in the pretrial hearings in the Bezeq case did not commit any crimes, but she should be referred for disciplinary action.



Rivlin, a former deputy president of the Supreme Court, said on Tuesday that the Special Court for Judicial Discipline should decide what measures to take against the judge.





Share on facebook Share on twitter