Justice minister to initiate disciplinary action against texting judge

(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked and Supreme Court President Esther Hayut issued a statement Wednesday morning in which they adopted the recommendations of the Judicial ombudsman ordering disciplinary action against Tel Aviv Magistrates Court Judge Ronit Poznansky-Katz, for her role in the remand ruling scandal concerning the 4000 corruption case.
Eliezer Rivlin, the Representative for Judicial Complaints, decided Tuesday that the judge who texted with a government lawyer in the pretrial hearings in the Bezeq case did not commit any crimes, but she should be referred for disciplinary action.
Rivlin, a former deputy president of the Supreme Court, said on Tuesday that the Special Court for Judicial Discipline should decide what measures to take against the judge.