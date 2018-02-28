February 28 2018
|
Adar, 13, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Justice minister to initiate disciplinary action against texting judge

By JPOST.COM STAFF
February 28, 2018 09:47
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked and Supreme Court President Esther Hayut issued a statement Wednesday morning in which they adopted the recommendations of the Judicial ombudsman ordering disciplinary action against Tel Aviv Magistrates Court Judge Ronit Poznansky-Katz, for her role in the remand ruling scandal concerning the 4000 corruption case.

Eliezer Rivlin, the Representative for Judicial Complaints, decided Tuesday that the judge who texted with a government lawyer in the pretrial hearings in the Bezeq case did not commit any crimes, but she should be referred for disciplinary action.

Rivlin, a former deputy president of the Supreme Court, said on Tuesday that the Special Court for Judicial Discipline should decide what measures to take against the judge.


Related Content

IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot in Greece
February 28, 2018
IDF Chief arrives in Greece to discuss security with head of Greek army

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 7 - 22
    Beer Sheva
    9 - 20
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 7 - 16
    Jerusalem
    9 - 18
    Haifa
  • 14 - 25
    Elat
    11 - 22
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut