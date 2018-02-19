Kahlon to Palestinians: 'Americans are the only decent mediators'

Share on facebook Share on twitter

Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon met with his Palestinian counterpart Rami Hamdallah in Ramallah on Monday and called on the Palestinians to return to negotiations with Israel with the help of the United States.



"The Americans are the only decent mediators in the region" Kahlon said and urged the Palestinians to return to the discussions with the help of the US envoy for Middle East peace Jason Greenblatt.



The meeting was between high ranking Israeli and Palestinian officials and the participants discussed financial and security concerns including the creation of new jobs, the ways in which Palestinian banks operate and regulating the water and energy markets.



Khalon and Hamdallah are to meet in three weeks’ time for a follow up meeting to be held in Jerusalem.



