February 20 2018
|
Adar, 5, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Kahlon to Palestinians: 'Americans are the only decent mediators'

By JPOST.COM STAFF
February 19, 2018 21:51
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon met with his Palestinian counterpart Rami Hamdallah in Ramallah on Monday and called on the Palestinians to return to negotiations with Israel with the help of the United States.

"The Americans are the only decent mediators in the region" Kahlon said and urged the Palestinians to return to the discussions with the help of the US envoy for Middle East peace Jason Greenblatt.

The meeting was between high ranking Israeli and Palestinian officials and the participants discussed financial and security concerns including the creation of new jobs, the ways in which Palestinian banks operate and regulating the water and energy markets.

Khalon and Hamdallah are to meet in three weeks’ time for a follow up meeting to be held in Jerusalem.


Related Content

Breaking news
February 20, 2018
Israeli police chief questioned in Knesset over controversial TV interview

By YONAH JEREMY BOB

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 9 - 19
    Beer Sheva
    11 - 18
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 8 - 16
    Jerusalem
    12 - 18
    Haifa
  • 12 - 25
    Elat
    12 - 22
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut