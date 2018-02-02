February 02 2018
|
Shevat, 17, 5778
|
Kenya police arrest opposition member present at Odinga's 'swearing in'

By REUTERS
February 2, 2018 09:22

1 minute read.



NAIROBI - A Kenyan lawyer present at the symbolic "swearing in" of opposition leader Raila Odinga was arrested on Friday, local media reported.



Miguna Miguna was taken from his Nairobi home before dawn to a police station, Citizen TV and NTV reported on their Twitter feeds.



An Odinga ally, Miguna has declared himself a leader of the opposition's National Resistance Movement, which the government this week declared a criminal group.



He had stood beside Odinga on Tuesday at the symbolic presidential inauguration, which the government has called an "illegal act" that put the lives of thousands of Kenyans at risk .



Police spokesman Charles Owino did not answer his phone when called for comment on the arrest.



It follows the arrest on Wednesday of an opposition lawmaker who administered Odinga's "oath". He was freed on bond on Thursday.



The government took three private television channels off the air on Tuesday as they began to cover of the opposition ceremony. They remained off the air on Friday despite a court order on Thursday that overturned the government-ordered shutdown.



The government was not served with the court order on Thursday afternoon because of a delay at the court registrar's office, Okiya Omtatah, an activist who filed the High Court case and won the lifting of the suspension, told Reuters.



"As soon as we serve the order this morning I expect the stations to be back on," he said. "If not they'll (the government) be in contempt of court."

Odinga says last year's elections, won by President Uhuru Kenyatta, were rigged.


