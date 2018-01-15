Kerem Shalom to open on Tuesday

Israel News
Hi-Tech
TRENDING STORIES
Middle East
American Politics
Premium
Edition française
Blogs
Green Israel
Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
The Southern Command completed the neutralization of the 180 meter Hamas tunnel that was destroyed on Saturday, as the threat had been neutralized Kerem Shalom will re-open on Tuesday. The IDF will continue to defend Israeli citizens from under-ground terrorist threats in any place it will be required to do so.The Hamas terrorist organization is responsible for what is occurring in the Gaza Strip and the welfare of those residing in it.
By REUTERS
By REUTERS
Sponsored Content
By HAGAY HACOHEN
Please insert a valid email address