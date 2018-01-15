January 16 2018
Tevet, 29, 5778
Kerem Shalom to open on Tuesday

By
January 15, 2018 19:05




The Southern Command completed the neutralization of the 180 meter Hamas tunnel that was destroyed on Saturday, as the threat had been neutralized Kerem Shalom will re-open on Tuesday.

The IDF will continue to defend Israeli citizens from under-ground terrorist threats in any place it will be required to do so.

The Hamas terrorist organization is responsible for what is occurring in the Gaza Strip and the welfare of those residing in it.


