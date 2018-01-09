January 09 2018
|
Tevet, 22, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News HI-TECH
JERUSALEM Israeli Politics BDS THREAT Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Khamanei: US and Britain failed to cause Iran unrest

By REUTERS
January 9, 2018 12:02




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

BEIRUT - Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday that Iran had foiled attempts by the United States and Britain to create unrest during a wave of protests, state media reported.

"The enemy now repeatedly makes moves and they are defeated each time," Khamenei said. "It's because of the resistance, because of the strong populist and national dam."

Protests criticizing the economic and political situation spread to more than 80 cities since late December and at least 21 people died.


Related Content

Breaking news
January 9, 2018
N.Korea says nuclear program talks would dent inter-Korean ties

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 6 - 19
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 19
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 8 - 16
    Jerusalem
    12 - 17
    Haifa
  • 10 - 23
    Elat
    12 - 18
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut