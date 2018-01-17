January 18 2018
Shevat, 2, 5778
Kidnappers abduct 2 Americans, 2 Canadians in Nigeria, 2 police killed

By REUTERS
January 17, 2018 19:43




KADUNA - Kidnappers have abducted two Americans and two Canadians in the northern Nigerian state of Kaduna, killing two police officers, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.

The American and Canadian were ambushed by unknown gunmen on their way from the town of Kafanchan in Kaduna state to the capital Abuja, Mukhtar Aliyu, a spokesman for the Kaduna state police, said by phone.

"The two police escorts attached to them engaged the kidnappers in a fierce gun battle, which resulted in the unfortunate death of the two police officers," he said.


