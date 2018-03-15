March 15 2018
|
Adar, 28, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Knesset approves 2019 Arrangements law

By JPOST.COM STAFF
March 15, 2018 00:39
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The Knesset approved the 2019 Arrangements law  with 62 members voting in favor and 54 members objecting to it on Wednesday night.

The Arrangements Law regulates government policy concerning the budget and other plans concerning the economy for 2019. 



Related Content

Breaking news
March 14, 2018
Italy's League leader opens door to government deal with 5-Star

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 9 - 22
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 19
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 12 - 18
    Jerusalem
    12 - 18
    Haifa
  • 18 - 30
    Elat
    12 - 23
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut