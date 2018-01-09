January 09 2018
|
Tevet, 22, 5778
|
Knesset approves 'minimarket bill' after night-long debate

By JPOST.COM STAFF
January 9, 2018 07:46




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

After a night-long debate, the Knesset approved the Shas-led “minimarket bill” by a one-vote margin. The law seeks to prevent more stores from opening on Shabbat.

58 members of Knesset voted in favor and 57 members voted against the bill on Tuesday morning.

The minimarket bill requires any municipality that wants to pass a new local law to open stores on Saturdays to receive the interior minister’s approval, which Arye Deri, the current minister, does not plan to give, though future ministers might.

It does not create new enforcement options for the many shops that open illegally on the Sabbath and pay municipal fines.

Lahav Harkov contributed to this article.


