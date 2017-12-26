Knesset passes bill limiting Shabbat rail work

The Knesset passed a bill limiting Shabbat rail work in the early morning hours of December 26, 2017.



The bill, an amendment to the Rest and Work Hours law, states: "The Welfare Minister must take into account certain factors before granting a permit to employ workers on Shabbat. These include “employee welfare, the tradition of Israel, [whether an] alternative that does not require employment during the weekly rest day [exists], and the extent of harm caused to the public sphere.”

