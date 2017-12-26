December 26 2017
|
Tevet, 8, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Premium Christian News
JERUSALEM JPOST TECH Israeli Politics OMG Health & Science Judaica Store BDS THREAT EDITION FRANÇAISE Blogs CRYPTO CURRENCY

Knesset passes bill limiting Shabbat rail work

By REUTERS
December 26, 2017 09:16




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The Knesset passed a bill limiting Shabbat rail work in the early morning hours of December 26, 2017.

The bill, an amendment to the Rest and Work Hours law, states: "The Welfare Minister must take into account certain factors before granting a permit to employ workers on Shabbat. These include “employee welfare, the tradition of Israel, [whether an] alternative that does not require employment during the weekly rest day [exists], and the extent of harm caused to the public sphere.”


Related Content
Breaking news
December 26, 2017
Suspected US drone kills militants on Pakistan-Afghan border

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 8 - 19
    Beer Sheva
    11 - 19
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 9 - 14
    Jerusalem
    11 - 17
    Haifa
  • 10 - 21
    Elat
    12 - 19
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2016 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut