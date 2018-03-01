March 01 2018
|
Adar, 14, 5778
|
Kobi Alexander, Comverse founder and convict, is on his way to Israel

By YASSER OKBI/MAARIV
March 1, 2018 08:01
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Kobi Alexander, the Israeli-American founder of Comverse who was convicted in the United States of multiple counts of stock-related fraud and sentenced to 30 months in prison, is on his way to Israel on an El-Al flight.

Coordination with US authorities in order to transfer the prisoner was carried out by the Israeli consulate in New York, and the transfer was carried out in an efficient and expeditious manner.

The Israel Prison Service's Nahshon unit arrived earlier last night at a detention facility in Manhattan, where they identified Alexander and signed documents to receive custody of the American prisoner. He was then taken to the Kennedy airport, where full responsibility over him was transferred to the Israeli authorities. After landing in Israel, he will be transferred directly to a detention facility, and from there will be placed in a prison in order to continue his sentence.


