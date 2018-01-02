January 02 2018
Tevet, 15, 5778
.Korea offers high-ranking govt talks with N.Korea on Jan. 9

By REUTERS
January 2, 2018 07:26




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

SEOUL - South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myong-gyon offered on Tuesday high-ranking government talks with North Korea next week at the border village of Panmunjom, a day after Pyongyang suggested talks despite sticking to its nuclear ambitions.

Cho told a media conference he expects the two Koreas to focus on bringing a North Korean delegation to the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, which begin next month, should the talks be held on Jan. 9.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said in a New Year's speech on Monday he was "open to dialog" with Seoul and for athletes from the North to possibly take part in the Winter Games. However, he also steadfastly declared North Korea a nuclear power.


