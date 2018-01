A grocery shop in the Parisian suburb of Creteil was set on fire on Tuesday morning, according to French media, on the third anniversary of the terrorist attack on the adjacent Hyper Cacher supermarket.



The fire started in the early hours of Tuesday at the Promo Destock shop. The police are currently investigating the circumstances of the fire.



Last week, antisemitic graffiti appeared on the fronts of both Promo Destock and Hyper Cacher.



