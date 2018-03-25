March 25 2018
|
Nisan, 9, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Kremlin: British accusations over Skripal poisoning 'border on banditry'

By REUTERS
March 25, 2018 13:45
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

MOSCOW - Britain's accusations that Moscow was behind the poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal in England "border on banditry," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by RIA news agency on Sunday.

"We are stating that this is quite unprecedented - international affairs bordering, maybe, on banditry. What stands behind this? Is it Britain's internal problems or the problems of Britain's cooperation with its allies or something else? Looks like this is not our business," RIA quoted Peskov as saying by RIA on an NTV program.

Moscow has denied responsibility for the March 4 attack on Skripal and his daughter, the first known offensive use of a nerve toxin in Europe since World War Two. Britain expelled 23 Russians as a result and Moscow retaliated by ordering out the same number of Britons.


Related Content

Breaking news
March 25, 2018
Former Catalan leader detained in Germany

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 10 - 24
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 21
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 12 - 18
    Jerusalem
    11 - 18
    Haifa
  • 18 - 27
    Elat
    13 - 24
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut