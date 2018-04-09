Kremlin: Dangerous to make conclusions about Syria chemical attack

MOSCOW - It is wrong and dangerous to come to any conclusions about Syria chemical attack without confirmed information as no investigation into it is underway, the Kremlin said on Monday.



Suspected chemical attacks over the weekend killed at least 60 people and wounded more than 1,000 in Syria's rebel-held eastern Ghouta, a Syria medical relief group said.



Russian officials have previously said that Syrian rebels were plotting "provocation" with the use of chemical weapons, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on a conference call with reporters.



