April 11 2018
|
Nisan, 26, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Kremlin, on Trump Syria tweet, says: We don't do 'Twitter diplomacy'

By REUTERS
April 11, 2018 18:38
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

MOSCOW - The Kremlin said on Wednesday it did not engage in "Twitter diplomacy" after US President Donald Trump used the social media platform to warn Russia of imminent military action in Syria, the Interfax news agency reported.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying that care should be taken not to aggravate the situation in Syria.

"We do not participate in Twitter diplomacy," Peskov was quoted as saying by Interfax. "We support serious approaches. We continue to believe that it is important not to take steps that could harm an already fragile situation."


Related Content

Breaking news
April 11, 2018
Moscow in direct contact with U.S. military on Syria

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 12 - 23
    Beer Sheva
    14 - 21
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 12 - 18
    Jerusalem
    13 - 19
    Haifa
  • 19 - 28
    Elat
    14 - 23
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut