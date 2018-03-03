March 03 2018
|
Adar, 16, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Kremlin rejects US charge Russia in breach of arms control treaties

By REUTERS
March 3, 2018 00:34
1 minute read.
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

MOSCOW - The Kremlin on Friday rejected a US allegation that Russia had been developing destabilizing weapons systems for over a decade in direct violations of its treaty obligations.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders made the allegation on Thursday after President Vladimir Putin announced an array of new nuclear weapons, saying they could hit almost any point in the world and evade a US.-built missile shield.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call on Friday that Russia categorically denied it was in breach of any international arms control pacts.

The White House said US President Donald Trump discussed Putin's statements on nuclear weapons in separate phone calls with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday.

The leaders "shared their serious concerns" about the statements and agreed they "detract from productive discussion of a range of issues between Russia and the West," the White House said.

Peskov rejected an assertion that Putin's speech, one of his most bellicose in years, would deepen Russia's international isolation and said it did not herald the start of a new arms race.

"Russia does not plan to get dragged into any arms race," said Peskov.


Related Content

Breaking news
March 3, 2018
Sudan to return ambassador to Cairo

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 13 - 27
    Beer Sheva
    14 - 24
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 13 - 22
    Jerusalem
    14 - 23
    Haifa
  • 20 - 30
    Elat
    14 - 25
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut