March 21 2018
|
Nisan, 5, 5778
|
Kremlin says Putin and Trump agreed to speed up preparations for summit

By REUTERS
March 21, 2018 12:29
MOSCOW - The Kremlin said on Wednesday that US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed this week to entrust preparations for a face-to-face meeting to Russia's Foreign Minister and the US Secretary of State.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters that no date had yet been settled on for the summit, but preparations should begin as soon as possible.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on his re-election and said they would likely meet soon.


