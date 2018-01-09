January 09 2018
|
Tevet, 22, 5778
|
Kremlin says Russia has enough troops in Syria to address attacks

By REUTERS
January 9, 2018 11:06




MOSCOW - Russia has enough forces remaining in Syria to withstand possible attacks on its bases, a Kremlin spokesman said on Tuesday.

"That contingent that remains, the military infrastructure that remains, at the Hmeimim and Tartus military bases, they are completely capable of fighting these occasional terrorist acts," spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call.

The Russian Defence Ministry said on Monday that militants had attacked its bases overnight on Jan. 6 using thirteen armed drones.


