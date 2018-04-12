April 12 2018
Nisan, 27, 5778
Kremlin says Syria crisis hotline with U.S. in use

By REUTERS
April 12, 2018 12:50
Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

MOSCOW - The Kremlin said on Thursday that a crisis communications link with the United States meant to avoid an accidental clash over Syria was being used by both sides as tensions mount over a possible US strike on Russia's key Middle East ally.

The Kremlin was speaking as British ministers planned to gather to discuss whether to join the United States and France in a possible military attack on Syria that threatens to bring Western and Russian forces into direct confrontation.

Asked whether the so-called deconfliction line between the Russian and U.S. militaries for Syria was being used to avoid potential Russian casualties in the event of a US strike, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters:

“The line is used and it is active. In general the line is used by both sides."

Peskov said the Kremlin was closely following Syria-related announcements from Washington and reiterated a Kremlin call for restraint.

“We continue to consider it extremely important to avoid any steps that could lead to more tension in Syria. We believe that would have an extremely destructive impact on the whole Syria settlement process,” said Peskov.


