January 29 2018
|
Shevat, 13, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Kremlin says absence of Syrian opposition will not hinder Sochi congress

By REUTERS
January 29, 2018 12:08




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

MOSCOW - The absence of some representatives of the Syrian opposition will not be a serious setback for a conference on the Middle East crisis taking place at the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi this week, Moscow said on Monday.

"The fact that some representatives of the processes currently ongoing in Syria are not participating is unlikely to stop this congress from going ahead and can not seriously sabotage it," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call.


Related Content

Breaking news
January 29, 2018
German city Frankfurt cuts ties to banks that enable Israel boycotts

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 6 - 15
    Beer Sheva
    9 - 16
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 5 - 11
    Jerusalem
    8 - 14
    Haifa
  • 10 - 20
    Elat
    8 - 17
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut