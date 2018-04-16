April 16 2018
Iyar, 1, 5778
Kremlin says allegations inspectors denied access to Douma groundless

By REUTERS
April 16, 2018 15:27
Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

MOSCOW - The Kremlin said on Monday that British allegations chemical weapons inspectors were not being allowed access to Syria's Douma were groundless, adding Russia has consistently supported an investigation into the suspected gas attack.

The British delegation to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons said Russia and Syria had not yet granted inspectors access to the site of the attack.

"We called for an objective investigation. This was at the very beginning after this information [of the attack] appeared. Therefore allegations of this towards Russia are groundless," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Peskov also said that US-led air strikes carried out in Syria over the weekend were the "latest violation of international law" and said they were an act of aggression.


