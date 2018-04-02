April 02 2018
|
Nisan, 17, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Kremlin says no preparations yet for possible Putin-Trump summit

By REUTERS
April 2, 2018 16:16
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)



MOSCOW - The Kremlin said on Monday no planning discussions had been held on a proposed summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump since the U.S. leader proposed the meeting in a phone call on March 20.



Since then, Washington expelled 60 Russian diplomats and closed the Russian consulate in Seattle over allegations of a Russian role in the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter. Russia retaliated in kind.



"Against the backdrop of these events, it's difficult to discuss the possibility of holding a summit," Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told a news briefing.

"We want to believe that the discussions (on a proposed summit) will begin," Ushakov said. "We want to hope that... one day, at one time or another we can arrive at the start of a serious and constructive dialogue."


Related Content

Breaking news
April 2, 2018
Netanyahu: Canada, Germany, Italy possible destinations for asylum seekers

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 12 - 27
    Beer Sheva
    14 - 23
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 12 - 25
    Jerusalem
    14 - 23
    Haifa
  • 18 - 33
    Elat
    15 - 31
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut