January 19 2018
|
Shevat, 3, 5778
|
Kurdish YPG says Turkey shelling Afrin heavily

By REUTERS
January 19, 2018 12:19




(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

BEIRUT - The Syrian Kurdish YPG militia said Turkish forces had fired around 70 shells at Kurdish villages in the Afrin region of northwestern Syria in a bombardment from Turkish territory that began around midnight and continued into Friday morning.

Rojhat Roj, a YPG spokesman in Afrin, told Reuters it marked the heaviest Turkish bombardment since the Turkish government stepped up threats to take military action against the Kurdish region. Roj, speaking from Afrin, said the YPG would respond with utmost force to any attack on Afrin.


January 19, 2018
