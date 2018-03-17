March 17 2018
|
Nisan, 1, 5778
|
Kurdish official: More than 150,000 people in Syria's Afrin displaced

By REUTERS
March 17, 2018 11:34
More than 150,000 people have been displaced in the last few days from Syria's Afrin town, a senior Kurdish official and a monitoring group said on Saturday.

Hevi Mustafa, a top member of the civil authority governing the Afrin region, said people were fleeing the main town to other Kurdish-held parts of the region and to government territory.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based war monitor, said Turkish warplanes and artillery struck the town overnight, and at least 150,000 had fled since Wednesday.


