March 18 2018
|
Nisan, 2, 5778
|
Kurds signal move to new phase of guerrilla war on Turkish forces in Afrin

By REUTERS
March 18, 2018 15:54
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

BEIRUT - The Kurdish administration of Syria's Afrin region indicated on Sunday that Kurdish-dominated forces fighting Turkey-backed groups in the area will shift from direct confrontation to guerrilla tactics.

"Our forces are present all over Afrin's geography. These forces will strike the positions of the Turkish enemy and its mercenaries at every opportunity ... Our forces all over Afrin will become a constant nightmare for them," Othman Sheikh Issa, co-chair of the Afrin executive council, said in a televised statement.

Turkish forces and their Syrian rebel allies swept into the northwestern Syrian town of Afrin on Sunday, raising their flags in the town center and declaring full control after an eight-week campaign to drive out Kurdish YPG forces.


