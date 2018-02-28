February 28 2018
|
Adar, 13, 5778
|
Lavrov says Syria has eliminated chemical weapons, rejects claims

By REUTERS
February 28, 2018 12:43
GENEVA - Russian Foreign Minister Sergi Lavrov said on Wednesday that Syria has eliminated its chemical weapons stockpiles and placed them under international control, despite "absurd claims" against the Assad government.

Lavrov, addressing the UN-sponsored Conference on Disarmament in Geneva, accused the United States and its allies of "simply exploiting baseless allegations of toxic weapons use by Damascus as a tool of anti-Syrian political engineering."

Earlier, US disarmament ambassador Robert Wood told reporters that Russia has violated its commitments as guarantor of the destruction of Syria's chemical weapons stockpile and preventing the Assad government from using them.


