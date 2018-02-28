February 28 2018
Adar, 13, 5778
Lavrov says rebels blocking aid, evacuations in Syria's Ghouta

By REUTERS
February 28, 2018 11:26
GENEVA - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that "militants entrenched" in Syria's besieged enclave of eastern Ghouta are blocking aid and the evacuation of people who want to leave, despite Moscow's announcement of a humanitarian corridor.



Addressing the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, he said Moscow would continue to support the Syrian army in totally defeating the "terrorist threat."

"We call upon the members of the so-called American coalition to ensure same humanitarian access to areas under their control, including Rukban refugee camp and the entire territory surrounding al-Tanf," Lavrov told the Geneva forum.


