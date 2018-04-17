Lawyer says Stormy Daniels to release sketch of man who threatened her over Trump

WASHINGTON - Adult-film actress Stormy Daniels will release a composite sketch on Tuesday of a man she said threatened her and her young daughter against revealing her relationship with Donald Trump, her lawyer said.



Daniels, in a civil case, is fighting a 2016 non-disclosure agreement arranged by Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, in which she got $130,000 to stop discussing her claim she had sex with Trump a decade earlier, something Trump has denied.



Daniels was due to be interviewed live on ABC talk show "The View" at 11 a.m.



"This morning on @TheView, @stormydaniels and I will release the composite sketch of the thug who threatened my client and her little girl in Las Vegas. This is a search for the truth," Daniels' lawyer, Michael Avenatti, said on Twitter.



Daniels told CBS' "60 Minutes" last month that she had been threatened by a man while in a Las Vegas parking lot in 2011 with her infant daughter.



Cohen is under criminal investigation largely related to his business practices. Authorities seized documents in an April 9 raid on his home, office and hotel room that stemmed in part from a separate probe into possible collusion between Trump's presidential campaign and Russia.



A source familiar with the raids said FBI agents were also looking for information on payments to Daniels among materials related to other business dealings.



Cohen appeared in federal court in New York on Monday to ask a judge to limit the ability of federal prosecutors to review the seized documents.



